GeoCoin Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $771,177.94 and $227.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00049189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.78 or 0.00363068 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,697.15 or 1.00039629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00032479 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00049105 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.