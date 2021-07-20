Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 97,272 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of NETSTREIT worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTST. American International Group Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 85.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in NETSTREIT by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTST opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.30 million and a P/E ratio of 35.80. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $25.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

