Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of Seneca Foods worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 44.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 12.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,453,000 after acquiring an additional 99,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 28.20%.

In other Seneca Foods news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.66 per share, for a total transaction of $40,888.92. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $751,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.09 per share, for a total transaction of $101,933.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,639.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,899 shares of company stock valued at $297,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

