Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,752 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Southern First Bancshares worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

SFST stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.