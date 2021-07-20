Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 205,560 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,398,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,560 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of Selecta Biosciences worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 1,059,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 474,873 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 20,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,805,979 shares of company stock worth $8,968,698. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SELB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.94. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

