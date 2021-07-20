Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 383,317 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of OncoCyte worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 94.6% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,442,000 after buying an additional 5,941,130 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 52.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 22.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

OCX stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $485.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.89. OncoCyte Co. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

OncoCyte Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

