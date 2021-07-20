GET Protocol (GET) Trading 39.3% Lower Over Last Week

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. GET Protocol has a market cap of $15.22 million and $353,374.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00004505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012763 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00756231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

