Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Up 10.1%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) was up 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 270,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,524,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Gevo alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 3.31.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gevo by 1,131.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.