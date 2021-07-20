Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.27.

GEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.60 and a 1 year high of C$26.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.26. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 32.40.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.186283 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 195.44%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

