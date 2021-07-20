Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.44. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$57.75 million and a PE ratio of -48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 2,829,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$1,159,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,284,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,166,809.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

