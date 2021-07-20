Glass Houses Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLHA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 63,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 39,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

About Glass Houses Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLHA)

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

