Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.17. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 629 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $34.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.