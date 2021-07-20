Glenfarne Merger (NASDAQ:GGMC) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 7,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 19,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

About Glenfarne Merger (NASDAQ:GGMC)

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Glenfarne Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenfarne Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.