Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,347 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $115.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.20. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $73.63 and a 52-week high of $120.82. The company has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

