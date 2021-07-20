Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 174,664 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.51% of NCR worth $25,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NYSE NCR opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

