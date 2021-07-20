Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $25.71 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.16% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $25,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $380.74 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.11, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total value of $716,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 70,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $1,502,151.60. Insiders sold 156,323 shares of company stock valued at $26,282,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.