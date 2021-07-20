Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $26.45 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,985 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,619 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.61% of Wintrust Financial worth $26,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195,175 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $57,444,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.