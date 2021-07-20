Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $28.34 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,468 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.23% of Snap-on worth $28,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $216.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $136.22 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $538,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,921 shares of company stock valued at $14,450,036. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

