Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $28.82 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,721,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $156,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $248.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

