Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 860,755 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 860,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,626,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.17% of Rollins at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth $1,175,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth $2,779,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 308,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE ROL opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

