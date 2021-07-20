Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 73,502 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,502 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 276.6% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Mark Stevens raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $316.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

