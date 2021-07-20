Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,736 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.71% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $26,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

NYSE:ABG opened at $184.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $216.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABG. Truist increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

