Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of Global Indemnity Group worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a market cap of $393.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 4.44%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

Global Indemnity Group Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.