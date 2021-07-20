Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 880.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,119 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.24% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $67,250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $12,979,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $8,641,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $6,128,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COPX stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

