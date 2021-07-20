Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) Trading 2% Higher

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH)’s stock price traded up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.83 and last traded at $53.71. 11,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 25,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.86.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.