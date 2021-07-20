GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $490,168.66

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $490,168.66 and approximately $633.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,673.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,785.01 or 0.06015550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.02 or 0.01348073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00364927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00131002 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00629496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.22 or 0.00384914 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.26 or 0.00290707 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

