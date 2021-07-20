Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Update

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,440,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 49,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.34. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

