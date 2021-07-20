Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CFO Keith W. Pfeil Sells 834 Shares

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith W. Pfeil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00.

Shares of GMED traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,653. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $81.89.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

