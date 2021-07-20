Gnosis (GNO) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for about $174.44 or 0.00589372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $262.46 million and $2.10 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00046158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012194 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.77 or 0.00729004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

