GNY (GNY) Tops One Day Volume of $86,993.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. One GNY coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $55.73 million and $86,993.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00046832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012542 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.00 or 0.00752532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

