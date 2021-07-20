Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Gold Poker has a market cap of $12,547.53 and approximately $11.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00037275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00096895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00137018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,844.37 or 1.00103215 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.