Gold Resource (GORO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, analysts expect Gold Resource to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.32 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

