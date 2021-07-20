Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
GSS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.06.
NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 27,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.89. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $29,481,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.
About Golden Star Resources
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.