Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

GSS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 27,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.89. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $64.99 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 276.35% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Star Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $29,481,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

