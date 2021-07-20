Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 19,637 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,580 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of UMB Financial worth $15,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.91. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $213,994.00. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,266 shares of company stock worth $993,293. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

