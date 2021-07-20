Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,547,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,662,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.52% of Zepp Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEPP. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter worth $22,133,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter worth $15,836,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter worth $7,398,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter worth $6,457,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter worth $1,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Shares of ZEPP stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zepp Health Co. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.99 million, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter.

Zepp Health Profile

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.