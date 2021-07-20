Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.91% of Northwest Natural worth $15,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

