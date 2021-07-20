Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180,093 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.41% of MarineMax worth $15,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in MarineMax by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HZO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.80. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.83.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

