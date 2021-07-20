Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 342.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,650 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Accolade worth $15,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.31.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

