Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $16.28 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Compass Minerals International worth $16,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,877,000 after buying an additional 153,501 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,241,000 after buying an additional 283,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after buying an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMP opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMP. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

