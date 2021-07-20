Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $16.04 Million in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 461,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,036,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Shoals Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 88.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.31.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SHLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.62.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

