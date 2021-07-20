Gossip Coin Price Hits $0.0003 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $9,632.19 and approximately $1.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.