Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,972 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 114,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

TRI opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.05. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.30%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.