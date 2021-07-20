Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,453 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 60.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after purchasing an additional 738,188 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after purchasing an additional 671,048 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $24,663,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

