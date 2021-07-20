Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 1,796 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 230.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Shopify by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,433 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,472.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,333.98. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.74. The stock has a market cap of $183.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.82, a P/E/G ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.22.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.