Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 43,856 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 201.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,856 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sonos worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sonos by 48.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 59,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 6.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 110,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,424. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.81.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

