Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $55,891,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 259,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 141,660 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $4,488,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of ACM opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. upped their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.