Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 1,014.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 6.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 64.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 504.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

UI opened at $299.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.