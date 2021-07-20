Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

LRCX stock opened at $591.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $625.66. The company has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.38 per share, with a total value of $147,316.50. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

