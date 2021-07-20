Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,371 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 49,886 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $117.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

