Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,005 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Red Rock Resorts worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $46.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

